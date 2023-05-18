The Kerala Story's Sonia Balani says her parents were angry with her character Asifa in the film

The Kerala Story has emerged as one of the highest grossing films at the box office, despite its controversies. Now actor Sonia Balani, who plays the role of Asifa in The Kerala Story, has revealed how her parents reacted to her character in the film. (Also read: The Kerala Story box office day 12 collection: Film hits ₹150 crore mark, is second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023) Sonia Balani has revealed how her parents reacted to her performance in The Kerala Story.

Sonia Balani's character is one of the pivotal parts of the film, as it is Asifa who influences her friends to accept Islam. Now in a recent interview, the actor is revealing how her parents reacted angrily when they watched her performance in the film.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Sonia said, "I am glad that after watching the film my parents forgot for some time after watching my acting that it is Asifa and not Sonia. My parents said that we were very angry with you for what you are doing with your own friends. But parents are very supportive. They told me that you did very well.”

Sonia's father had earlier talked about her performance in the film, where he even requested everyone to go and watch the movie. "The kind of role Sonia played, and we also thank the government and Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) for making the movie tax-free. And we ask youngsters to watch the movie as much as possible and spread awareness in society. No matter what your gender is I would like to ask everyone to watch the movie.” he told ANI.

The Kerala Story, which revolves around religious conversion, gave rise to a number of polarising opinions. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film hit theatres on May 5 and has already earned over ₹150 crores at the domestic box office. It is now the second highest grossing Hindi film this year, only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Apart from Sonia Balani, Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani play pivotal roles in the movie. Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story is reportedly based on some women from Kerala who were forced to convert and were then recruited by the terror group ISIS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON