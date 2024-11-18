The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 3: Opening weekend haul of Vikrant Massey's film is less than 12th Fail

The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 3: Dheeraj Sarna's film based on the Sabarmati Express burning incident in Godhra, Gujarat in 2002, stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. As per Sacnilk, the film has registered a decent opening weekend at the domestic box office, but it still lags behind that of Vikrant's sleeper hit from last year, 12th Fail. (Also Read – The Sabarmati Report review: Vikrant Massey is effective in retelling of 2002 Godhra train burning- from the media's POV) The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey's film registers an opening weekend lower than that of his 12th Fail

The Sabarmati Report's opening weekend box office

The film earned ₹3 crore on Sunday, which is a minor spike from its earnings on Saturday, that amounted to ₹2.1 crore, further a rise from its opening day collection of ₹1.25 crore. The Sabarmati Report opened better than 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2023 film, thus giving Vikrant the biggest opening of his career yet. However, the growth was more in the case of 12th Fail on both Saturday and Sunday.

On its day 3, 12th Fail earned ₹3.12 crore, slightly higher than that of The Sabarmati Report. Thus, the opening weekend box office total of 12th Fail ( ₹6.74 crore) is more than that of The Sabarmati Report ( ₹6.35 crore). The Sabarmati Report was the only Bollywood release last week, and faces competition only from Siva's Tamil action fantasy epic Kanguva, starring Suriya, and Ridley Scott's Hollywood tentpole Gladiator II.

PM Modi endorses The Sabarmati Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to an X user who praised the movie and tagged him with a video of the film's trailer. "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!," PM Modi wrote on X.

The movie is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002. At least 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later. PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time.