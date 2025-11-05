The Taj Story, Paresh Rawal's most recent film, opened in theatres on October 31 and has been doing well at the box office ever since. The movie suffered a minor decline in weekday attendance after launching to a respectable reception over the weekend. Nevertheless, because of its compelling plot and acting, it still draws crowds. The Taj Story Day 5 box office collection: Can Paresh Rawal-starrer surpass ₹ 10 crore milestone?

The Taj Story Day 5 box office collection

Early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that The Taj Story made ₹1.35 crore on its fifth day, bringing its total box office receipts to ₹8.16 crore. On Tuesday, the movie's overall Hindi occupancy was 28.68 per cent, with night shows seeing the highest attendance at 56.71 per cent. The film has grown steadily and slowly throughout the first five days, but it is getting closer to the ₹10 crore milestone, reports Financial Express.

The Taj Story will have to contend with fresh releases like Haq and The Girlfriend throughout the course of the upcoming weekend. Despite its success thus far, the movie's ability to maintain momentum in the face of new releases will determine whether it can soon surpass the ₹10 crore milestone.

The Taj Story was produced on a budget of approximately ₹25 crore, according to media reports and trade analysts. Even with its current earnings of ₹8.16 crore, the movie has a long way to go before turning a profit and recouping its production costs. Its box office receipts may gradually rise if it keeps its hold on theatres over the weekend.

The Taj Story: Cast and plot

The Taj Story, which was produced by Suresh Jha and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, tells the tale of Vishnu Das, a local guide who is curious to learn the true history of the famous Taj Mahal. Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Namit Das play important parts in the courtroom drama. The film, which has a duration of two hours and forty-five minutes with music composed by Rohit Sharma, is the ideal blend of drama, mystery, and emotion.

Even with a decline in weekday viewership, The Taj Story's provocative story nevertheless finds a home. It remains to be seen if it can sustain its momentum at the box office and surpass ₹10 crore this weekend.