Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's prized possession
bollywood

This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's prized possession

Saba Ali Khan has shared a picture of mom Sharmila Tagore and father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's picture is too cute for words.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's Instagram account is a gallery of countless gems from the album of the Pataudi family. Saba has now shared a picture of her parents actor Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan which is her prized possession.

Sharing the black and white picture , Saba wrote, "FRAMED...for Life. He was the best father. She was the best wife. Together ...they MADE an A TEAM. MAHSHALLAH. This photograph has remained part of my childhood until this very day. It's actually MY precious possession. #saturday #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood #father #mother #engagement #captured #look #love #lastsforever #loveyou #both #lots #abba #miss #you #loads #mansooralikhan #pataudi."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts

Padmini Kohlapure rejected RTGM, says Raj Kapoor wanted to replace Mandakini

Parineeti thanks fans after three of her films release in quick succession

Ananya Panday: It is scary to open up about vulnerabilities

While Sharmila was an established actor, Mansoor was the captain of the Indian cricket team. Their romance was much-talked-about and made headlines.

Talking to a leading daily once about how Sharmila had been advised against marrying at an age of just 24, she had said, "I remember Yash (Chopra) telling me to not get married at that stage in life and someone else telling me that nawabs are the really wild types, they said ‘they don’t have nine-to-five jobs’ and Tiger was told that actresses are like ‘that’. So nobody gave us beyond one or two years but we carried on for much longer than expected by others. So that was it.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she poses with Nick Jonas for a selfie

Sharmila's actor daughter Soha Alia Khan had also revealed in an interview to Lallantop about how Mansoor had gone an extra mile to get a reaction from Sharmila after meeting him at a party. Soha said, "Abba, Amma ek film party mein mile. Abba liked Amma, she was very beautiful, she still is. He tried to pursue her but Amma wasn't giving bhaav. She was a little unsure. Then Abba sent 7 refrigerators at Amma's home to get some kind of reaction from her. Amma then rang him asking 'What is happening?' So this is how it started."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharmila tagore mansoor ali khan pataudi saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's new house has the perfect little corner for her latest achievement, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil on being asked if he was high at awards event: 'I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:44 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP