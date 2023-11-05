Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan's film sells more than 33K tickets, crosses 1 crore

Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's big film Tiger 3 is slated to have a grand opening at the box office. As per the early estimates, the film has crossed the ₹1 crore mark after advance booking opened up in limited cities in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has sold around 33,090 tickets and full-fledged bookings will start on Sunday. Also read: Tiger 3 advance booking open: Shows as early as 6 am

Tiger 3 advance booking day 1

The box office portal tweeted, “#Tiger3 Day 1 Advance crosses 1 Cr Gross in India.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared early estimates of advance booking. He posted, “#Xclusiv… Tiger 3 zabardast (wonderful) start #PVRInox: 7,500 tickets [Sun] sold #Delite - #Delhi: 2,800 tickets #Prasads - #Hyderabad: 1,470 [Sun] Other properties in #Hyderabad turn #Orange within hours [Sun].” “#Xclusiv… Toger 3 at national chains… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]… #Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note. #PVRInox: 20,000 #Cinepolis: 3,800 Total: 23,800,” he added on Sunday morning.

“Imagine, full-fledged advance bookings are yet to start, but #Salmania is clearly evident. #Tiger3,” he further remarked. Tiger 3 shows start as early as 7 am. However, as per Bookmyshow, the earliest show can be seen at 6:05 AM for cities like Mumbai.

Everything about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film arrives as a part of the Yash Raj Films spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It will see Salman and Katrina reprise their respective roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi who is the prime antagonist this time. The film also has Revathy.

Cameos in Tiger 3

The film will also have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. He will be seen as his iconic character Pathaan in the film. A new report has claimed that Hrithik Roshan will also have a special role in the film as Kabir from The War. This will be the first time for a YRF film to bring together Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik in one frame. Tiger 3 will release on November 12, during the Diwali festive week.

