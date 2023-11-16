Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman Khan's film to soon cross 200 cr in India, may mint over 14 cr on Thursday

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is inching closer to ₹200 crore in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to earn over ₹14 crore on its first Thursday. The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film grosses ₹271 crore)

Tiger 3 box office collection

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on the poster of Tiger 3.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹44.5 crore [Hindi: ₹43 crore; Telugu: ₹1.3 crore; Tamil: ₹2 lakh] on Sunday, ₹59 crore [Hindi: ₹58 crore; Telugu: ₹78 lakh; Tamil: ₹22 lakh] on Monday, and ₹44 crore [Hindi: ₹43.5 crore; Telugu: ₹4 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh] on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it earned ₹21.1 crore [Hindi: ₹20.5 crore; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh]. Tiger 3 earned around ₹14.71 crore nett in India on its fifth day (Thursday) for all languages. The film has minted ₹183.86 crore so far.

Tiger 3 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it."

Katrina about Tiger 3

As quoted by news agency ANI, Katrina Kaif said, “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine! I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That's new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

About Tiger 3

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

