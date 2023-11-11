Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger 3: Salman Khan requests fans not to share spoilers online tomorrow, calls film a ‘Diwali gift’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 11, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is rumoured to have cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan and he has asked fans not to spoil the film for others.

Salman Khan wants all his fans to enjoy Tiger 3 the same way, whether or not you could catch first day first show. The actor took to Instagram to share a request with his fans: avoid sharing spoiler on social media after watching the film. (Also read: Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 15 cr before Diwali release, may open at 40 cr)

Salman's message

Salman Khan will be seen with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

He shared in his note, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Tiger 3 reportedly has cameos from Shah Rukh Khan as agent Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as agent Kabir, all members of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.

Salman Khan's post on Tiger 3.

Advance booking status

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and releases on November 12. The advance booking for the film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, opened on November 5.

Tiger 3 has "phenomenal" advance booking and is expected to earn close to 40 crore on the first day of its release on Diwali, says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd.

According to PVR INOX, the chain has sold about 1.80 lakh tickets of Tiger 3 for the first weekend, which is from Sunday to Thursday. More than one lakh tickets have been sold for day one in over 1000 screens of PVR INOX across the country, he said.

"Diwali is on Sunday and we have a massive film ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan releasing. The advances are phenomenal. It's all right on trend, as we expect as far as the Diwali release is concerned,” Bijli told PTI in an interview.

