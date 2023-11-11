Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 15 cr before Diwali release, may open at 40 cr

Salman Khan's much-anticipated Diwali release, Tiger 3, is expected to get a grand opening on Sunday. The film is the first big budget film to release on the day of Diwali and the advance booking for the film indicates it will light up theatres in style. The film has already collected ₹15.58 crore for the opening day as per a report on Sacnilk.com. It seems the film will come as a soothing balm after the poor performance of Salman's Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3 trailer.

More than 5,86,650 tickets have been sold for the film. This includes 5,49,988 tickets for the Hindi 2D version and 21,049 tickets for the Telugu 2D version. On the other hand, 3098 tickets have been sold for the Tamil shows. The craze for the film's IMAX 2D version is also high as 9554 tickets have been sold for day 1.

Tiger 3 marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise as the lead antagonist. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan are said to have cameos in the film.

Tiger 3 expected to open at ₹ 40 crore

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd., has said Tiger 3 is expected to earn close to ₹40 crore on Diwali. He told PTI, “The advances are phenomenal. It's all right on trend, as we expect as far as the Diwali release is concerned. Traditionally, Diwali has been a very important and a highly coveted date for producers to release their films. For decades, big films have been released on Diwali and almost all of them end up doing well as that is a time when people are out and about, the disposable income is available to entertain themselves.”

Tiger 3 release on Diwali also coincides with the India vs Netherlands World Cup match. “Audiences find their kind of time, if they don’t come on Sunday then they come on Monday or Tuesday, which are also holidays. Keeping all of this in mind, I think the industry expectation for this film is ₹40 crore, which is a big number,” he added.

