Tiger Shroff says he auditioned for Spider-Man, told makers: ‘I’d save you money on VFX, I can do most of what he can'

Tiger Shroff’s only tryst with the superhero genre so far has been the 2016 release A Flying Jatt. But the actor recently revealed that he was almost a Marvel superhero even before that, as he auditioned for Spider-Man. In his own words, the actor says he came ‘quite close’ to playing the popular superhero. Also read: Tiger Shroff on poor performance of Heropanti 2

Spider-Man has been played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in three different film series, dating back to 2002. The three even came together to play different versions of the character in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is an Indian version of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics but no Indian actor has essayed him on screen.

In an interview with ConnectFM Canada, Tiger revealed that he had once auditioned for Spider-Man, even sending his tapes to the producers. “I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I had sent them my tapes also, my showreel. They were quite impressed as to what I could do. My pitch to them was ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do’,” Tiger said.

While the actor did not clarify when this was, the only time Spider-Man has been cast since Tiger’s debut was in 2015 when Tom Holland was brought on board as the third actor to play the role on screen. He debuted as MCU’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War the following year. Tom has since portrayed the character in three solo Spider-Man films, apart from two Avengers movies. However, Tiger revealed that he almost got the role instead. “I was quite close to being a part of that,” he said. Tiger eventually voiced the character in the Hindi dub of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2017).

Tiger was last seen on screen in Heropanti 2, which also starred Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was a box office bomb, making only ₹35 crore on a ₹70-crore budget. In a recent AMA (ask me anything) session with fans on Instagram Stories, Tiger poked fun at his film’s box office result. When a fan asked Tiger, "Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2), he replied, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film's release, but not after the release).”

