Tiger Shroff on poor performance of Heropanti 2: ‘Release se pehle bada mazaa aya, release ke baad...'

Tiger Shroff has taken the poor performance of his last release Heropanti 2 in his stride. The actor shared his honest response, when a fan asked him about how did he feel after doing the film. Tiger took to Instagram Stories to respond to fan questions on Saturday.

When a fan asked Tiger, "Heropanti 2 karke aapko kaisa laga (how did you feel after doing Heropanti 2), he replied, “Release hone se pehle bada mazaa aya… release k bad l lag gaye (it was a lot of fun before the film's release, but not after the release).”

Tiger Shroff reacted to a fan's question about Heropanti 2.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 starred Tiger alongside Tara Sutaria, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of the antagonist named Laila. It collected only ₹24 crore at the domestic box office. The film is a sequel to Tiger’s 2014 debut film Heropanti that was directed by Sabbir Khan and had Kriti Sanon as the lead opposite him.

The Hindustan Times review of Heropanti 2 called the film ‘terrible’. An excerpt read, “Halfway into Heropanti 2 and you start to wonder how wrong can a director go while making a film. Lazy writing, poor execution and ridiculous characters — it just goes from bad to worse. And after finishing the film, you start to feel bad for its lead actor, Tiger Shroff.”

Tiger will now be seen in Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release around Christmas this year. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. During the fan interaction on Saturday, Tiger also revealed that the film will release on Christmas next year.

Tiger had recently announced his new film Screw Dheela, to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. But there were reports that it was shelved due to several reasons, among which was the failure of Tiger's Heropanti 2. However, a source close to the film clarified to ANI that Screw Dheela has been pushed forward "because of date issue but it will happen next year for sure."

