IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in films, says he is still 'the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat'
Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti.
Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in films, says he is still 'the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat'

  • Tiger Shroff thanked fans and colleagues as he completed seven years in the film industry. He added how he still likes to 'hide behind the hat'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 08:30 AM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff completed seven years in the film industry on Monday and posted a beautiful note for the filmmakers of his debut movie, Heropanti and his fans. He also claimed that he remains as shy as he was when he entered showbiz. Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan and also starred Kriti Sanon.

Posting a picture from Heropanti, Tiger wrote on Instagram Stories, "7 years and still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat. Thank you everyone for accepting whatever little I brought to the table. #gratitude #sajidnandiadwala #heropanti."

A screenshot of Tiger's post.
A screenshot of Tiger's post.

Heropanti received mixed-to-negative reviews when it released but was successful at the box office. Reacting to the response, he had told Hindustan Times at the time, "Yes, I have mixed feelings right now. I am a team player, so I'd have liked the film to get appreciated. At the same time, I worked very hard on the film, so I am relieved. The kind of grind that the whole team went through for one-and-half years... I've never pushed myself so hard in my life."

Also read: Mahima says scorned director started rumour that Ajay Devgn was in love with her

Heropanti producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, also posted a clipping from the film and wrote on Instagram, "7 Years Of #sajidnadiadwala’s Heropanti Trailer Indeed the mother of all Throwbacks! Adrenaline rush was so quenching that it’s still fresh! 7 years @tigerjackieshroff & @kritisanon have made their solid place in Bollywood & in #SajidNadiadwala’s & @nadiadwalagrandson ’ & ofcourse my heart! Some bonds are super special #7YearsOfHeropantiTrailer."


Tiger's mom, Ayesha Shroff was one of the first ones to shower her love on Warda's post. Ayesha pasted a few heart emojis on the posted.

Heropanti was a remake of the Telugu film Parugu. The actor is now all geared up for a sequel to Heropanti. The trailer for Heropanti 2 was recently released.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
tiger shroff heropanti 2 heropanti + 1 more

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to being a couple.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to being a couple.
bollywood

Rumoured couple Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff lavish praise on each other's posts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff complimented each other on their latest posts. The two deny being in a relationship but are rumoured to be a couple.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna spent her weekend in Goa.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna spent her weekend in Goa.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna flaunts summer body and enjoys date night in Goa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Krishna Shroff, the sister of actor Tiger Shroff, was seen hitting the beach on Sunday, flaunting her toned summer body and sipping on champagne during a 'date night'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP