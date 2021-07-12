Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff kicks off the week with energetic backflips, finds biggest cheerleader in mom Ayesha
bollywood

Tiger Shroff kicks off the week with energetic backflips, finds biggest cheerleader in mom Ayesha

Tiger Shroff on Monday shared a video on Instagram, exhibiting his mastery over back flips. A host of his industry colleagues Suniel Shetty, Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, Ronit Bose Roy to name praised him.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has completed the first schedule of Heropanti 2.

Actor Tiger Shroff kicked off his week on an extremely energetic note by posting a video of him on social media where he could be seen doing a double flip.

Sharing the boomerang video on his Instagram handle, the War actor wished his fans to have a 'flying' start to the week. In the caption, he wrote, "Hope u guys have a flying start to the week."

In the video, Tiger Shroff flawlessly performed back flips during his workout session. The action star, as usual, landed perfectly on his feet after pulling off the complex stunt.

He found his biggest cheerleader in his mom Ayesha Shroff, who in the comments wrote, "beeeeeauuuutiful," followed by several heart emojis.

Other celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, Ronit Bose Roy, and Atul Kasbekar, among others, also commented on the post.

On the film front, Tiger recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 6 months birthday with picnic in park; see pics

Heropanti 2 is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff heropanti 2 baaghi 4 ganpath

Related Stories

music

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: Pray to be able to perform live again, and serve people through music

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:12 PM IST
bollywood

Darshan Kumar on date issues amid pandemic delays: Actors have to compromise on projects, it is frustrating

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP