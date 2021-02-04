Tiger Shroff's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks ‘Is this a video game?’
Tiger Shroff continues to amaze his fans with his athleticism. The actor-singer-dancer has now shared a new video of his new stunt.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, "Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games." The War actor is seen running from a distance and performing a mid-air flip, before kicking his partner to the ground.
The video garnered more than 500000 views within a few minutes and over 2000 comments. Among those who liked the video were Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, reacted, "Wowwwwwwwzaaaaa!" with several clap and heart emojis. His sister Krishna Shroff commented, "BRUH, what?"
Businessman Raj Kundra commented, "Can we see this in slow mo...what just happened." Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "im gonna be hiding the next time we jam." Singer Shaan dropped several surprise face emojis and asked, "is this real... or a video game?" Singer Himesh Reshammiya called it "fabulous". Rohit Roy said, "Omg," while MMA fighter Alan Fernandes wrote, "Join the matrix...can't comprehend this."
Also read: Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Tiger recently came out with his new single, Casanova. The two-minute-thirty-four second video featured Tiger showcasing his dancing skills. Tiger has three films lined up for release this year. The actor will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapat.
