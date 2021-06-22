Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger Shroff unveils his smouldering look from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar

Tiger Shroff and Dabboo Ratnani shared pictures of the star from the ace photographer's 2021 calendar on Tuesday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Tiger Shroff in a shot from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar.

One of the most awaited pictures of Tiger Shroff from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar was unveiled on Tuesday.

"Making it rain before the monsoons!" is what Daboo Ratnani captured Tiger doing.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Heropanti actor unveiled his greyscale shot from Daboo's calendar. The smouldering picture sees him jumping in the air while flaunting his flashboard abs.

Alongside the picture, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot." Sharing the same picture on his Instagram, Dabboo wrote, "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass... It's learning to dance in the rain. Extraordinaire Tiger."

Ahead of revealing the picture from his annual calendar, Dabboo shared a BTS picture with Tiger and wrote, "Launching soon! Watch this space for Tiger's calendar shot! BTS with Dabboo and the phenomenal Tiger."

Soon after Tiger shared the picture, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the star commented on the post appreciating his look.

The snap comes after the celebrity photographer unveiled pictures of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

On the film front, Tiger has recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

Heropanti 2 is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

tiger shroff heropanti 2 tara sutaria

