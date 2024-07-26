TikToker spots Karan Johar in London, calls him 'uncle' in video; don't miss filmmaker's reaction. Watch

"What do I call him?" TikToker Zane Thadani asked in a new video as he bumped into filmmaker Karan Johar in London. He ended up calling him 'uncle' and almost got away with it as the filmmaker himself took to Instagram Stories to reshare the undated video, writing, "Was happy meeting you Zane." Also read: 6 recent confessions by Karan Johar on family, money and sexuality Zane Thadani posted a video of him meeting Karan Johar.

Watch 'uncle' Karan's video with UK TikToker

Zane tracked Karan down as the filmmaker stood with some women and their children near a street in the UK capital. Zane said, "Oh my God, oh my God, guys I just met Karan Johar man! What do I call him? KJo? Karan? Karan Johar? Mr Johar? Mr Karan?"

He then walked up to Karan, who was dressed in blue, and got him to feature in the video with him. As Karan pouted and posed, Zane laughed covering his face and said tapping Karan's shoulder, "Hi, uncle!" Karan looked surprised, asking, "Uncle? Did you just call me uncle," before walking away.

The text on Zane's video read, "I met Karan Johar in London." He wrote in his caption, "Thanks for the collab uncle..." Interestingly, Zane, who has 15.5K and 5K followers on TikTok and Instagram, respectively, is followed by star kids, actor Suhana Khan and entrepreneur Navya Nanda, on Instagram.

Reactions to video

"He (Karan Johar) hates being called KJo," wrote a fan in the comments section of Zane's video on Instagram. Another said, "You can call him guru maa (teacher)..." A comment also read, “I thought he's (Karan) is gonna say ”Hi beta (son)." Someone also commented, "Oh my God (laughing emojis)."

Bad Newz, Karan Johar's latest film as a producer, features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia. It also has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan.