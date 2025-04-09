Tillotama Shome breaks down during interview, recalls director's comment about her salary: ‘I fought for my money’

Tillotama Shome who is known for her acting prowess, most recently in shows like Pataal Lok 2, made the internet cry today in solidarity. The actor opened about an unpleasant incident with a producer which made her break into tears and social media came to her rescue. Tillotama Shome opened about how she fought for her money in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.(The Hollywood Reporter India)

The actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India recalled an incident where a director once told her that she would never be able to make a lot of money. The actor got emotional and revealed that she proved the said filmmaker wrong as she fought for her worth in the next project.

‘You would never get that much money'

“It was in stark contrast to a director I once worked with who paid me very low. At the wrap party, we were all talking when someone asked me, ‘what would be something that you really are lusting for?' I mentioned a particular car that cost a certain amount, and said, ‘If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car,” she said.

"The director then said, ‘I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.’ He said it in a tone that felt like he meant well—but it stayed with me,” she added.

Tillotama fought for her worth in the next project

Tillotama then mentioned how she came across her next project which was everything she could have hoped for however, she stuck to her guns and negotiated for the project for four months. She fought for the money and eventually got paid double the amount she had quoted in the party. She also made sure to let the earlier director know that she had proved him wrong while also remarked, 'thought you should know before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do.’

The actor was on the show with Jim Sarbh and the duo were discussing their friendship. Tillotama mentioned that she is grateful for her friends, including Sarbh, who have always seen her worth and motivated her to fight for what is right. The duo recently collaborated on Baksho Bandhi, a Bengali film which was produced by Jim and had Tillotama in a key role.

Tillotama Shome's projects

Tillotama started her career with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001. She was recently seen in Pataal Lok 2 and received rave reviews for her performance. The actor was also praised for her performance in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Kota Factory: Season 3 and Lust Stories 2.