Tina Ambani congratulates Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai on their wedding anniversary: 'Still crazy in love'

Tina Ambani on Tuesday shared a post congratulating actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their 14th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of the couple and wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Many fans also wished the couple taking to the comments section. One wrote "happy anniversary for the most amazing and cute couple" followed by emojis. Another wrote, "Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple." A third fan wrote "happy Anniversary and wishing you both many more years of togetherness and happiness" and followed it by hearts.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed Aaradhya, their daughter in 2011. Aishwarya had appeared in The Oprah Winfrey Show along with Abhishek in 2009. During the interview, host Oprah Winfrey had asked Aishwarya as to why she has never been kissed in movies.

In her reaction Aishwarya leaned towards Abhishek and said, "Go on baby" and Abhishek obliged with a peck on her cheek as everyone present burst out laughing.

They have worked together in several films together like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan in 2006, Guru in 2007, Raavan in 2010 among others.

Abhishek was recently seen in The Big Bull. Fans will also see him in Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas. He has also shot for his next film Dasvi in Agra. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has teamed up with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for her upcoming project in Hyderabad.

