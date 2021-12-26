Tovino Thomas talks about Hindi debut, says, 'Bollywood industry is blessed’

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the recently released superhero film Minnal Murali, has expressed his desire to work in Bollywood movies.

The Malayalam actor made his debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal and has garnered appreciation for his work in films such as 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Uyare and Mayanadhi, among others. After spending around nine years in the Malayalam film industry, Tovino said he is open to the idea of venturing into new territories, including Hindi cinema.

“Bollywood industry is blessed with amazing filmmakers but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will do it,” Tovino told PTI.

The Mayanadi star was offered Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Tovino said he had let go of the opportunity of working on this "big Bollywood film" as he was already committed to complete the remaining portions of Minnal Murali then. The role was eventually played by Naga Chaitanya.

“I got one offer for a very big film but I had to say no because I was in the middle of shooting for Minnal Murali. I don’t regret it but I do have a sense of disappointment as I had to say no to it because I had no other option. Even though I wanted to do it, I am glad I didn’t compromise on Minnal Murali,” Tovino said.

Minnal Murali features Tovino as Jaison, a tailor who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film was announced in January 2019 but the schedule got delayed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film also stars actors Guru Somasundaram and Aju Varghese in lead roles. Minnal Murali was released on December 24 on Netflix

