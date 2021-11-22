Tovino Thomas meets Yuvraj Singh, says 'This one will remain as breezy and memorable to me like your six sixes'

Actor Tovino Thomas on Monday revealed that he had a total fanboy moment when he met former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. He penned a beautiful note and said that he will cherish this memory.

Sharing the picture, Tovino wrote: “Have always been an ardent fan of yours @YUVSTRONG12! Super glad to have met you and spent some quality time with you. This one will remain as breezy and memorable to me like your six sixes at Durban (sic).”

Tovino was recently seen in an important cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. Upon the release of the film, Dulquer took to Instagram to thank Tovino for graciously accepting the offer to play the cameo.

“The mother of all cameos. When one of our biggest stars/talents tells the director he wants to play the role of Charlie it gives me the kind of joy that I can’t describe. We are a small industry and when we come together and support each other we become a force. Tovi, you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you.”

Tovino currently awaits the release of his upcoming Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film will have its worldwide premiere on Netflix on December 24.

The recently released trailer of Minnal Murali shows how Murali, an ordinary guy, earns superhero powers after being struck by lightning. It shows that he's the fastest man alive on Earth. The visuals promise that the film will be a rib-tickling action comedy.

Minnal Murali, which also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, will premiere on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.