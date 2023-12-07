Triptii Dimri breaks silence on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal

Triptii Dimri has addressed the controversy surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's character Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay asking her to 'lick' his shoe during a scene in the film. In an interview with The Indian Express, Triptii Dimri, who plays Zoya Riaz in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, said she tried to put herself in place of Ranbir’s character in that scene. Also read: Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor made sure she was comfortable shooting intimate scene in Animal

Triptii Dimri on Animal's ‘lick my shoe’ scene

Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

In the particular scene from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character asks Triptii to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. It is one of the many scenes from Animal, which have been receiving backlash on social media. Speaking about it, Triptii said, “It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me, the golden rule: Never judge your character. The characters you are playing, the character your co-actor is playing, all are human and humans have good and bad side. An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations, thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind.”

Triptii Dimri added, “I also thought that here was a woman who talks about killing his wife, father, kids, the entire family…. If someone tells me that, I will perhaps beat that person! Here, he does ask her to do that (lick his shoe) but also walks away later. He clearly is going through a lot of these (intense thoughts). Later when his cousins ask what they should do with me, he says ‘Let her go wherever she wants to.'”

Triptii Dimri speaks about her Animal scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

On shooting intimate scene in Animal

Moreover, Triptii Dimri's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has also been grabbing attention. In an interview with India Today, the actor got candid about shooting the much-talked-about sequence with Ranbir.

She said, “Luckily, in my case, I've been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film, which was released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada – on December 1 and has been doing very well at the box office and has grossed ₹586.85 crore worldwide.

