‘I try to put on a strong face, but it does pinch you’: Triptii Dimri says scrutiny after Animal was ‘unfair’

Actor Triptii Dimri became a household name after her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. While the film brought her widespread recognition and overnight fame, it also subjected her to intense scrutiny on social media. In a recent interview with India Today, Triptii reflected on the criticism she faced after the film’s release, calling it “unfair” and highlighting how female actors are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts.

Triptii Dimri on scrutiny after Animal

Triptii Dimri talks about scrutiny that followed after Animal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking about the trolling she faced after Animal, Triptii admitted that although she tries not to let public opinion affect her, certain comments do leave an impact.

She said, “It is difficult. I try to put on a strong face sometimes and be like, ‘No, it doesn't affect me. I don't get affected, or I am going to push it under the rug’. But it doesn't work that way, it does somewhere, pinch you. It is a film that I did, and I am proud of it. There is nothing about that film that I am not proud of. It is a choice that I made for myself, and I was comfortable with. And I think I am proud of every film that I have done, whether it is Bulbbul or whether it is Qala.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Triptii further spoke about the importance of taking on diverse roles as an actor. According to her, repeatedly choosing similar characters can limit growth and creativity. She shared that her role in Maa Behen challenged her as a performer, which was one of the reasons she decided to take up the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii further spoke about the importance of taking on diverse roles as an actor. According to her, repeatedly choosing similar characters can limit growth and creativity. She shared that her role in Maa Behen challenged her as a performer, which was one of the reasons she decided to take up the project. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, she said what frustrates her the most is the way women are judged more quickly than men. She said, “It is not fair, I feel. We are very quick to judge. And only the girl.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she said what frustrates her the most is the way women are judged more quickly than men. She said, “It is not fair, I feel. We are very quick to judge. And only the girl.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Triptii’s role in the 2023 blockbuster Animal marked a major turning point in her career. She played Zoya Riaz, a mysterious woman who enters the life of Ranvijay Singh, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Although her screen time was relatively limited, her character became a crucial part of the film’s second half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii’s role in the 2023 blockbuster Animal marked a major turning point in her career. She played Zoya Riaz, a mysterious woman who enters the life of Ranvijay Singh, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Although her screen time was relatively limited, her character became a crucial part of the film’s second half. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the film’s release, Triptii emerged as one of the most talked-about actors in the country and was widely dubbed the “national crush” on social media. However, the newfound fame also brought criticism, particularly over the film’s intimate scenes, with some questioning her choice of role.

About Triptii Dimri’s upcoming work

Triptii is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Maa Behen. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the black comedy thriller is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films, respectively. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Maa Behen is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON