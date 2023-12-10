Triptii Dimri talks about being tagged ‘national crush’ after Animal, says more people are now watching Qala, Bulbbul

‘National crush Triptii Dimri- as she is being tagged right now- says she is feeling so many things right now, which she cannot even describe in words. “I have had sleepless nights post the film, due to the excitement,” she gushes.

Actor Triptii Dimri plays a role with shades of grey in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And the reason is the adulation she has received for a small role in Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. “It was an instant yes when I heard the back story of the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir, I was told by an assistant during an ad shoot, wanted to cast me in this film. I said yes, but then nothing happened for a year. Then he called me and we spoke about life. He said ‘Triptii, I am not going to send you this character by saying it’s the lead. All I want to say is it’s a negative character but I don’t want you to play it like that. When the audiences see on screen, they should never feel you have a motive’ That was it for me,” she adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The 29-year-old, who has earlier garnered acclaim for films such as Qala and Bulbbul, seems to have found her breakthrough into mainstream cinema as well with Animal. But what she is happier about is that people will now watch her other projects because of her newfound fame. “I think there will be a shift in my career now. I always wanted films like Qala to reach out to a lot of people. It did earlier too, but now so many people are messaging me saying ‘we watched your films’, it’s such a special feeling. I always wished for people to watch them,” says Dimri, whose Instagram following shot up from 660K to a whopping 2.6 million within a week. “More than me, my family has been excited. Every time it goes up even a little, they send it to me,” she exclaims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rumours are now rife that she is being flooded with offers from south films, and in fact already signed Spirit with Prabhas. She reacts and says, “I haven’t signed anything right now. I would love to get offers from there though.”