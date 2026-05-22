Triptii Dimri wept when mom recounted struggles she didn't understand as child: ‘We judge mothers, bracket them’

Actor Triptii Dimri opened up about how many box the women in their lives, especially mothers, at the trailer launch of her Netflix film Maa Behen in Mumbai. She recalled how, as a child, she would complain when her mother couldn’t cook, but had tears in her eyes as an adult when her mom recounted her struggles.

Triptii Dimri on understanding her mother better

Triptii Dimri understood her mother better after growing up, she says.

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Triptii called Maa Behen one of the most special films of her career, stating that she could connect to the script. “When it comes to women, we judge them. I will give an example from my life. We just put mothers in a bracket that she has got this responsibility, or this is her role…be it in films or in real life,” she said.

Explaining further, the actor said, “I have seen how when my mother fell ill, and she couldn’t cook or do anything which she would on a daily basis, we used to complain. But we never looked at the human side of it.” She also added, “Now that we have grown up and talk to her, she shares her struggles with us, which brings tears to our eyes, thinking how we didn’t see her as a human earlier. I think that goes for everybody, all the women, are judged like that.”

Maa Behen triggered childhood memories

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{{^usCountry}} Triptii says that the characters of Maa Behen triggered specific childhood memories of two single, fashionable women in her neighbourhood. “People would ask us not to go near their home or to be friends with them. It stayed with me somewhere,” she said, adding, “When Maa Behen came along, it was the image of those two girls that I had in mind. I was like, I want to be a part of this film. We, as a society, judged them for no reason. If given a chance to apologise, I think this is my chance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii says that the characters of Maa Behen triggered specific childhood memories of two single, fashionable women in her neighbourhood. “People would ask us not to go near their home or to be friends with them. It stayed with me somewhere,” she said, adding, “When Maa Behen came along, it was the image of those two girls that I had in mind. I was like, I want to be a part of this film. We, as a society, judged them for no reason. If given a chance to apologise, I think this is my chance.” {{/usCountry}}

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Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni, the director of Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Subedaar. The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii, influencer Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The trailer shows Madhuri as a single mother and Triptii and Dharna as her daughters. The dark comedy sees Madhuri’s character seek her daughters’ help after a man dies in her home. The film produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films will be released on Netflix on June 4.

With inputs from PTI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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