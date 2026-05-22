Triptii Dimri wept when mom recounted struggles she didn't understand as child: ‘We judge mothers, bracket them’
At the trailer launch of the Netflix film Maa Behen, Triptii Dimri spoke about how she took her mother for granted growing up.
Actor Triptii Dimri opened up about how many box the women in their lives, especially mothers, at the trailer launch of her Netflix film Maa Behen in Mumbai. She recalled how, as a child, she would complain when her mother couldn’t cook, but had tears in her eyes as an adult when her mom recounted her struggles.
Triptii Dimri on understanding her mother better
Triptii called Maa Behen one of the most special films of her career, stating that she could connect to the script. “When it comes to women, we judge them. I will give an example from my life. We just put mothers in a bracket that she has got this responsibility, or this is her role…be it in films or in real life,” she said.
Explaining further, the actor said, “I have seen how when my mother fell ill, and she couldn’t cook or do anything which she would on a daily basis, we used to complain. But we never looked at the human side of it.” She also added, “Now that we have grown up and talk to her, she shares her struggles with us, which brings tears to our eyes, thinking how we didn’t see her as a human earlier. I think that goes for everybody, all the women, are judged like that.”
Maa Behen triggered childhood memories
Triptii says that the characters of Maa Behen triggered specific childhood memories of two single, fashionable women in her neighbourhood. “People would ask us not to go near their home or to be friends with them. It stayed with me somewhere,” she said, adding, “When Maa Behen came along, it was the image of those two girls that I had in mind. I was like, I want to be a part of this film. We, as a society, judged them for no reason. If given a chance to apologise, I think this is my chance.”{{/usCountry}}
Triptii says that the characters of Maa Behen triggered specific childhood memories of two single, fashionable women in her neighbourhood. “People would ask us not to go near their home or to be friends with them. It stayed with me somewhere,” she said, adding, “When Maa Behen came along, it was the image of those two girls that I had in mind. I was like, I want to be a part of this film. We, as a society, judged them for no reason. If given a chance to apologise, I think this is my chance.”{{/usCountry}}
Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni, the director of Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Subedaar. The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii, influencer Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The trailer shows Madhuri as a single mother and Triptii and Dharna as her daughters. The dark comedy sees Madhuri’s character seek her daughters’ help after a man dies in her home. The film produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films will be released on Netflix on June 4.
With inputs from PTI
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