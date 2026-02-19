Vishal Bharadwaj says he isn't ashamed of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O Romeo: ‘Proud of the violence I created’

Vishal spoke to PTI and said that, despite what critics believe, he’s confident O’Romeo can be one of his most successful films yet. Talking about the gangster drama, said, “This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film. No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy. I am so proud of the violence-and-love story I’ve created.”

Director Vishal Bharadwaj ’s Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O’Romeo was released in theatres last week to mixed reviews. The film has yet to cross ₹100 crore worldwide, but Vishal is confident it will be one of his most successful. Stating that he isn’t ashamed of the film at all, he even proclaimed that he was proud of the violence and love story he created in O’Romeo.

According to the producer of O'Romeo, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo had an opening of ₹9.01 crore on Friday. It brought in ₹14.50 crore and ₹3.11 crore over its first weekend. After the massive dip, the film steadied, bringing in ₹5.10 crore, ₹5.90 crore and ₹3.90 crore during the week, taking its domestic total to ₹49.41 crore. The film collected ₹75.80 crore worldwide. The film has crossed Deva's lifetime collections, which stood at ₹55.8 crore worldwide.

About O’Romeo O’Romeo is written and directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey, the film was released in theatres on February 13 ahead of the Valentine’s Day weekend. The film tells the story of a gangster, Ustara, played by Shahid, who helps Triptii’s Afsha Qureshi, alias Rani Sharma.

Hussain Ustara's daughter, Sanober Shaikh, tried to stall the release of O’Romeo in a Mumbai court, claiming that her consent wasn’t obtained before the film was made. She also had objections to her father being portrayed as a gangster. The court refused to stall its release.