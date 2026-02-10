Fans ‘ignored’ Triptii Dimri, rushed to Shahid Kapoor for photo during O Romeo event. Watch

During the event, Shahid and Triptii danced together to the song Paan Ki Dukaan. Later, Shahid invited a few fans on stage to dance with them. However, the fans rushed to click pictures with Shahid and paid little attention to Triptii. She eventually moved to one side, leaving Shahid amid his enthusiastic fans and watching the frenzy from the edge of the stage.

Bollywood actors Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, O Romeo. During a song launch event in Mumbai, Shahid was surrounded by fans who rushed onto the stage to click pictures with him and get his autograph. However, the fans appeared to completely ignore Triptii, who was also standing on stage, leading to what internet called an “awkward” moment. The video soon surfaced on Reddit, with several users reacting to it.

As the video went viral, some Reddit users commented, “This is the answer to everyone who hypes Triptii for literally existing and questions Shahid’s popularity. Shahid is really, really popular at the ground level, and Triptii is not even known to a lot of people.” While some defended Triptii, one user wrote, “That’s literally Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob of the 2000s, the chocolate boy. Triptii is popular, but Shahid is more. Also, it looks like he arrived later, after Triptii was done clicking pictures with fans, so one can’t judge her.” Another commented, “A 23+ years’ work experience actor versus five-plus years for Triptii. She gained popularity post-pandemic in the aggressive social media era, while Shahid built his fan base during Bollywood’s golden era in the 2000s. They are not comparable.”

Shahid became a sensation overnight with his debut film Ishq Vishk in 2003. He went on to build a massive fan base with films such as Vivah, Jab We Met, Kismat Konnection, Kaminey and Haider, among others. Triptii, on the other hand, gained recognition with Laila Majnu and Bulbbul, but it was her brief cameo in Animal that catapulted her to fame and turned her into an internet sensation.

About O Romeo Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey did not charge a single penny for their cameo appearances in the film. O Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres on 13 February.