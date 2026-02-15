Audience review and rating of Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo removed from BookMyShow abruptly 'due to court order'
O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.
Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime thriller O Romeo released in theatres this weekend. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, released to largely positive reviews, with some criticism. However, on online ticketing platform BookMyShow, it debuted with an audience review rating of 6.8, generally considered to be on the lower side. Even as the rating improved to 7 by Saturday, it was abruptly removed from the platform later in the day.
O Romeo audience review and rating removed from BookMyShow
The O Romeo page on BookMyShow no longer shows the audience rating score or any reviews. Below the title and trailer, one can still see how many people are interested in the film (over 100k at the time of writing). Below that, it reads “reviews and ratings disabled as per court order”. There has been no word from the platform or the film’s makers on why it was done. This story will be updated when either party comments.
This marks the first time a Hindi film has moved court to get audience reviews and ratings removed from an online platform. The move comes amid increasing cases of review bombing where films are targeted in a bid to lower their audience score on sites like BookMyShow and IMDb. There have also been allegations of production houses and studios boosting the audience scores of their films through fake reviews.
O Romeo reviews
The HT review of O Romeo called it ‘Vishal Bhardwaj’s massiest film yet’, however, added that the Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘is all sizzle, not enough sting’. An excerpt from the review reads: “The subplots, particularly in the second half, test your patience as you wait for the focus to return to the central romance and the mission's urgency. Bhardwaj gets a lot right in terms of mood and texture, but the steam visibly evaporates by the time the climax rolls in. And then, in true O’Romeo fashion, it goes completely bonkers. The background score and music, both by Vishal himself, add a lot of value. Paan Ki Dukaan is insane fun, with Shahid killing it on the dance floor.”
All about O Romeo
Apart from Shahid and Triptii, O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
