Trolls attack Deepika Padukone for not posting about Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2, fans defend her: 'Not everything is online'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge has been a massive commercial success, while also earning the actor praise for his performance.
The success of Dhurandhar The Revenge has been celebrated not just by the film’s team but also by members of the film fraternity. From Alia Bhatt to SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan to Ram Gopal Varma, many filmmakers and actors from across India have congratulated director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh for the film’s record-breaking start at the box office. However, over the weekend, many social media accounts began questioning Deepika Padukone for her ‘silence’ about the film, even as her husband Ranveer starred in it. Now, Deepika’s fans have come to support her amid the trolling.
Deepika Padukone targeted by trolls
Dhurandhar 2 has minted over ₹700 crore worldwide in just four days, making it one of the biggest box-office opening-weekend hauls in Indian cinema. In the domestic market, the film is already a superhit with a ₹454 crore net opening weekend. This success has elicited congratulatory messages to Aditya, Ranveer, and the film’s makers, Jio Studios and B26 Studios.
Amid this, a sarcastic meme targeting Deepika was shared online which shared how she has not made a single post about Dhurandhar 2 or her husband Ranveer, who is being hailed for his performance. Under the meme, several comments criticised Deepika, calling her ‘jealous’ and even pitting her against other wives of actors and filmmakers.
Deepika Padukone fans defend her
However, many were quick to defend the actor, saying she does not always need to post publicly to show appreciation for the man she lives with. One commented, “You do realise that she lives together with him? She doesn't need to post anything because she can do it irl. This is quite stupid.” Another echoed the sentiment and added, “So these days, only public show of support is considered support?”
Many others questioned the expectation of social media posts as the only way to show appreciation. “She lives with him in person, she doesn't need to post to congratulate. Grow up,” snapped one Redditor.
Many posts pointed out Ranveer gave three years of his life to Dhurandhar and had a baby with Deepika along the way, signifying the couple was clearly there for each other. “Leave the couple alone. He can't give 3 years to a film without his wife's support. Let's not forget they even had a baby during the period. Instagram stories don't mean a thing in real life,” one comment read.
Deepika may not have posted anything on social media since Dhurandhar 2’s release, but she was seen by Ranveer’s side on Sunday as the couple went out to lunch in Mumbai. The two actors then posed for selfies with fans outside the restaurant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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