Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor film manages to earn just over ₹1 crore
Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2: The film isn't doing well in India. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 2: The Bejoy Nambiar directorial saw an unsatisfactory opening on Friday and couldn't perform well on Saturday either. According to Sacnilk.com, the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav film earned just over ₹1 crore on Saturday.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection
The film collected only ₹60 lakh on Friday. On Saturday, it earned ₹1.09 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It had 1186 shows and an average occupancy of 16.8 per cent. So far, the film has collected ₹1.69 crore.
Hindustan Times review of the Yaa Main
The HT review of the film read, "In the performance area, Adarsh Gourav delivers a knockout performance as a rapper, nailing both the physicality and the diction of the part. Shanaya supports him effectively and does her bit to keep the narrative on track. Overall, we don't see a lot of films like Tu Yaa Main being attempted in Bollywood. This one commits to the survival thriller genre with surprising sincerity. Bejoy blends social contrast and creature-feature thrills into an occasionally messy, but largely gripping ride. Even when it borders on the absurd, the film stays effective enough to keep you invested. It may make you squirm, laugh nervously, and even gasp… and that’s precisely the point."
Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Shanaya Kapoor talked about her role in the film and co-star Adarsh. "I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life. When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment."
She emphasised staying calm and not overthinking while on set helped her a lot, "I think it was all about just being in the moment. Stay calm. Don't overthink. And just give it your best shot. And learn whatever you've learnt in the workshop. Try and use it on set," added Shanaya.
About Tu Yaa Main
The film released in theatres on Friday. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. In the survival thriller, Shanaya features as a social media influencer, Avani aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh as Maruti aka Aala Flowpara. Tu Yaa Main revolves around the social media influencers whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.
