Tu Yaa Main review: A pulpy survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor that bites harder than expected

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar , the film is an adaptation of the 2018 Thai horror thriller The Pool (story adapted by Himanshu Sharma, written by Abhishek Arun Bandekar). Avani is a popular social media content creator with millions of followers, while Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara, is an aspiring rapper. The two meet, and sparks fly. He is drawn to her flashy lifestyle, while she finds comfort in his low-key, grounded world.

The good news: this embarrassment also means the film achieves what it sets out to do.

Watching Tu Yaa Main almost became an embarrassing experience in the climax. In this survival thriller, a crocodile ends up in the same swimming pool as the lead characters, Avani Shah (Shanaya Kapoor) and Maruti Kadam ( Adarsh Gourav ). Their struggle is to find a way out, and then come the inevitable nail-biting moments. One particular sequence had me on the edge of my seat, and I actually gasped.

Tu Yaa Main inevitably brings Zoya Akhtar 's Gully Boy to mind. Both films are rooted in music-driven worlds, but more importantly, they share a sensitive understanding of class differences. In one of the film’s most amusing meta moments, a frustrated Maruti jokes that Avani’s idea of a road trip to Goa has turned his life 'from Gully Boy into Sairat', neatly summing up the cultural and emotional gulf between them.

On their way to Goa, they get stranded and take refuge in a small hotel, after which things spiral quickly. The film leans into its pulpier instincts, throwing in references to Rekha’s Khoon Bhari Maang and, of course, plenty of crocodile-induced tension. How it all unfolds is best discovered as the film progresses.

What works in the film’s favour is the freshness Bejoy brings to the narrative. The storytelling rarely feels weighed down by the need to tick familiar boxes, allowing the film to move with a sense of ease rather than drowning in genre cliches. While the first half rides on the heady rush of young love, the second half turns into a fight for survival, almost like a brutal compatibility test. I prefer the latter to the former.

Cinematographer Remy Dalai does impressive work in heightening the tension once the action narrows down to the swimming pool in the latter half. The sense of suffocation and mounting unease is captured with effectiveness, making even this confined space feel claustrophobic. The pace is on point, feeling a bit of a drag in the second half, until a jump scare comes along to smooth things over.

In the performance area, Adarsh Gourav delivers a knockout performance as a rapper, nailing both the physicality and the diction of the part. Shanaya supports him effectively and does her bit to keep the narrative on track.

Overall, we don't see a lot of films like Tu Yaa Main being attempted in Bollywood. This one commits to the survival thriller genre with surprising sincerity. Bejoy blends social contrast and creature-feature thrills into an occasionally messy, but largely gripping ride. Even when it borders on the absurd, the film stays effective enough to keep you invested. It may make you squirm, laugh nervously, and even gasp… and that’s precisely the point.