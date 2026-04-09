Tu Yaa Main OTT release: When and where to watch Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller

Tu Yaa Main OTT release: Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and failed to perform well at the box office. Now, the film has found a new home on OTT, as it is all set to release on Netflix.

Tu Yaa Main OTT release

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor's still from Tu Yaa Main.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Tu Yaa Main will arrive on the platform on April 10. Sharing a short video featuring a close-up shot of a crocodile and Shanaya screaming for help in the background, Netflix wrote, “Love can be eye-opening 👀❤️ Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about the film streaming globally on Netflix, director Bejoy Nambiar said, “Tu Yaa Main was always about creating something visceral and unpredictable. We wanted audiences to feel the tension as it unfolds. It’s been great to see people connect with it, especially since it’s not a genre we do often. And with the Netflix release, we’re excited for more audiences to experience it as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the film streaming globally on Netflix, director Bejoy Nambiar said, “Tu Yaa Main was always about creating something visceral and unpredictable. We wanted audiences to feel the tension as it unfolds. It’s been great to see people connect with it, especially since it’s not a genre we do often. And with the Netflix release, we’re excited for more audiences to experience it as well.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Tu Yaa Main marked Shanaya’s second theatrical release after her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Vikrant Massey, failed at the box office. Talking about the film, Shanaya penned a note on Instagram that read, “Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself, and it gave me that and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much, especially how to be a complete BADASS (still trying… getting there… I think). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tu Yaa Main marked Shanaya’s second theatrical release after her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside Vikrant Massey, failed at the box office. Talking about the film, Shanaya penned a note on Instagram that read, “Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself, and it gave me that and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much, especially how to be a complete BADASS (still trying… getting there… I think). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Thank you, not just for letting me play her, but for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career… all the love from the audience, the reviews, everything. Overwhelmed. I still have a long journey of learning this art, so getting to work with @bejoynambiar and @aanandlrai’s slightly unhinged, very real world feels kind of wild! @bejoynambiar sir, thank you for bringing AVANI to life, for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I’m forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir!”

About Tu Yaa Main

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film is an adaptation of the 2018 Thai horror thriller The Pool (story adapted by Himanshu Sharma, written by Abhishek Arun Bandekar). The film tells the story of Avani, a popular social media content creator with millions of followers, and Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara, an aspiring rapper. The two meet and sparks fly. He is drawn to her flashy lifestyle, while she finds comfort in his low-key, grounded world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, on their way to Goa, they get stranded and take refuge in a small hotel, after which things spiral quickly. The film received mixed reviews and collected only ₹7.31 crore at the domestic box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON