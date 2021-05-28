Tusshar Kapoor on career slump immediately after debut: 'You eat, you get anxious, you put on weight'

Tusshar Kapoor in an interview spoke about the slump that followed his debut in the film industry. The actor said that when you're making your first film, no stone is left unturned in getting the best out of you, 'but after that, you're on your own'.

The actor, the son of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, completed two decades in the film industry this year. He made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

"In the first film, there's so much focus in making you do well," he told Peeping Moon. "But after that, you're on your own. No one is pampering you. No one is helping you stand up. You're just trying to survive every day. And in that bargain, you make mistakes. Two years doesn't seem like a lot, but for an actor, we look at our careers very myopically. Even the two-three films that came in that time, they didn't do well. I was quite disappointed. But when Khakee happened, that became a turning point."

Asked if the lows are as intense as the highs, Tusshar said, "It is tough. You have to fight your own battles, and I didn't have too much experience in the film industry. Every day, going out there and trying to be your best is not easy. In stress, you eat, you get anxious, you put on weight. That's the learning curve. You're constantly feeling examined, and judged, and fighting some battle, and gradually, you become stronger."

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor says he was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh Khan as a newcomer

On Tuesday, Tusshar took to Instagram to express his gratitude over completing 20 years in the industry. He shared posters of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai along with a picture of tickets of the movie and said, "Of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON