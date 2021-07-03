TV actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested for ‘molesting’ woman

The Mumbai police arrested actor Pracheen Chauhan Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman in an inebriated state, said police.

According to police, the woman approached them and lodged a complaint against Chauhan, who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s serial ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ in which he appeared in the character of Subroto Basu.

Police officers said that they arrested Chauhan from his house under sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaults or use of criminal force on woman, intending to outrage her modesty). The police will present the actor before the holiday court on Saturday.

They said that they are investigating the case and would not be able to divulge any other details.