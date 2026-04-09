TV's Rama Arun Govil has full faith in 'sanskari bacha' Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama portrayal in Ramayana: He is excellent

Talking about Ranbir’s portrayal as Lord Rama, the veteran actor told Jagran, “Jahan tak Ranbir ki baat hai, to mera maanna hai ki woh ek behtareen actor hain. Woh bahut mehnat karte hain. Asal me woh bahut hi sanskari bache hain, maine kayi baar notice kiya hai. Isliye mujhe poora bharosa hai ki woh apna best dene ki poori koshish karenge (When it comes to Ranbir, I believe he is an excellent actor. He works really hard. The truth is that I have noticed he is a very cultured boy. That’s why I have full faith that he will do his best).”

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is a two-part film starring Ranbir as Lord Rama , Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Arun Govil, who became a national icon with his portrayal of Lord Rama over three decades ago, is also in the film, playing King Dashrath this time.

The first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled last week. Many praised the actor’s calm demeanour and regal look as the iconic deity, but there were others who weren’t convinced by his take on the role. Now, Ranbir has received support for his portrayal from an actor who is the authority on Lord Rama - Arun Govil . The veteran actor, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s TV show, has shared his two cents on Ranbir.

Arun Govil played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which aired on Doordarshan from 1987-88, and remains India’s most-watched TV series. The cultural footprint of the show is so immense that Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia (who played Sita) were worshipped by viewers.

Earlier, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, actor Sujay Reu, who played Rama in Shrimad Ramayan, also praised Ranbir, but cautioned viewers against comparisons. “Don’t try to keep anyone in mind. I know it’s very difficult because even when I was doing Shrimad Ramayana, there was a comparison with Arun Govil ji. How can you compare anyone with him, because he is the poster boy Rama. It’s impossible to match up to his level,” he told us.