Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar hum 'happy song', as they decorate a tree with kids Nitara, Aarav. Watch

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram, in which her husband actor Akshay Kumar and their children Aarav and Nitara are seen together. In the clip, the family is seen decorating a tree with dream catchers. Akshay and Twinkle often shares videos and pictures with their children on social media.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “It doesn’t matter what we do as long as the four of us are together. The heart has 40,000 neurons and right now each one is humming a happy song." Twinkle also added an instrumental song to the video, in which the family is seen decorating a tree with dream catchers.

Actor Tahira Kashyap and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “What a beautiful family.” Another one said, “These dreamcatchers are so beautiful.” While one wrote, “You guys are nailing family goals like seriously.”

Twinkle got married to Akshay in January 2001 and together have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat. Twinkle was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, which was released in 2001. She has authored books including Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Akshay will be seen next in the film Bachchhan Pandey, alongwith actor Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film that is set to hit theatres on March 18. He also has Prithviraj in the pipeline which will release on June 3, 2022. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

