Akshay Kumar goes cycling, Twinkle Khanna takes a walk during Maldives vacation with daughter Nitara. Watch

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have flown to the Maldives with their daughter Nitara ahead of the New Year. The couple shared candid videos from the scenic location where they will also celebrate Twinkle's 48th birthday.

Akshay shared a video of him cycling to his ocean-view cottage and wrote, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." He wore an animal print shirt and black shorts, cycling barefoot while enjoying the cool breeze. The song Rait Zara Si from his latest release Atrangi Re played in the background.

Twinkle shared a video of her walking peacefully on the wooden path to their cottage and suddenly running to hug Nitara who met her on the way. She captioned the video, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak.”

It was a busy year for Akshay who just saw the release of his film, Atrangi Re on Disney+ Hotstar. He plays a special cameo in the Aanand L Rai film which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

He is also riding high on the success of Sooryavanshi which released in theatres last month after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has collected ₹195.04 crore at the domestic box office so far.

Akshay's first film to release this year was Bell Bottom, which was the first release in theatres after more than a year-long lull due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Akshay will now be seen in the period drama Prithviraj, opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. He has already completed shooting for Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan. He has been shooting for Ram Setu and also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in the pipeline.

