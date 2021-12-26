Twinkle Khanna says astrologer told Rajesh Khanna she'd marry Akshay Kumar, says didn't know who he was

Twinkle Khanna, in a recent chat with Jackie Shroff, revealed that her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna's astrologer has predicted that she would marry Akshay Kumar. The actor-turned-author confessed she wasn't even aware of who he was at the time.

Akshay and Twinkle married in 2001. The couple has two children – a son named Aarav, who is currently pursuing higher studies in the UK, and a daughter named Nitara.

Interviewing Jackie for Tweak India, Twinkle asked Jackie about his father, an astrologer, when she revealed that Rajesh, too, had an astrologer who predicted her wedding. “I don't believe in (astrology) but my dad used to tell me things... He was not an astrologer, he had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him,” she recalled.

Twinkle eventually married Akshay and many years after the wedding, Rajesh visited Twinkle's home with the astrologer and she was tempted to ask about her career.

“After many years (Rajesh) came with that astrologer home for coffee and I don't really ask people these things. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…” she added.

Twinkle has written three books so far: Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She is also a columnist. Twinkle often also shares her thoughts on Instagram.

During the same conversation, Jackie revealed that his father had predicted ‘something bad’ would happen on the day his brother died. He also said that his father had predicted he would become an actor.

