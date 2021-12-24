Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara makes an adorable cameo in his latest Atrangi Re promo video, watch

Akshay Kumar shared a new video on Instagram to promote his latest release Atrangi Re on Instagram and it features a cameo by his nine-year-old daughter Nitara.

In the video, a casually dressed Akshay was seen holding up a speaker on his shoulder while the song Rait Zara Si from the film played. As he enjoyed the song, Nitara ran past him. She was seen wearing a mask.

An unfazed Akshay gave her a quick tap as she ran past him and continued with the video. Nitara was spotted far behind him before the video ended. Akshay shared the video and wrote, “This song is playing on the loop, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song stuck in the head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film has garnered positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review read: “Akshay, who’s a magician in the film, brings the Midas touch to the story, playing a pivotal role. Call it an extended cameo or whatever, he doesn't let it affect his performance onscreen.”

“Atrangi Re is free from any cliches of Bollywood films. It doesn't stick to the tried-and-tested formula that we usually see in love stories. It is not your usual boy meets girl kind of a story. Neither is it about a couple who got married off forcefully, deciding to give their relationship a chance. It's way beyond what you and I could think of."

Akshay has a series of releases in the pipeline. In the coming year, he will be seen in Prithviraj, which will mark Manushi Chillar's acting debut. He also has Bachchan Pandey in the first quarter of 2022. Akshay will reunite with Aanand for Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha, and has Ram Sethu in the pipeline.

