Twinkle Khanna poses with Rishi Sunak: 'Sudha Murty remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna gushed about educator and writer Sudha Murty as she shared a video from a recent event in London, which had Sudha's son-in-law and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance. Twinkle also posed with the politician at the event. Actor-husband Akshay Kumar was also seen with them. Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shekhar Kapur pose with UK PM Rishi Sunak in throwback photo

Twinkle, Akshay pose with Rishi Sunak

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met Rishi Sunak recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle, who recently completed her Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London, took to Instagram Reels on Wednesday to share a video montage of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing at the event. It also included a photo of Twinkle and Akshay posing with Rishi Sunak. They were all dressed in formal and semi-formal outfits.

In her caption, Twinkle joked about wearing high heels for the event. She wrote, “As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial. Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london (red heart emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twinkle Khanna's connection to Sudha Murty

In 2021, to mark the second anniversary of her digital platform Tweak India, Twinkle had interviewed Sudha Murty, and the two had discussed their lives and choices. During their talk, Twinkle had said that sometimes, children who come from well-off homes have a certain amount of guilt. She asked Sudha how she ensured that her children remain grounded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudha had also opened up about realising that she can’t rely on anybody else except herself. "You are the best friend to yourself and you’re the worst enemy of yourself too," she had said.

About Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit her acting career after the 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she came out with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Her fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving came out the following year.

Twinkle often shares glimpses inside her life on Instagram, and has become known for her witty and funny posts poking fun at not only herself but also other famous people, including Prince Harry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON