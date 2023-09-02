Twinkle Khanna shares about completing Master's degree, Akshay Kumar lauds her

Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share about the completion of her Master's degree from University of London. As Khanna shared the video to express her joy, her husband and actor Akshay Kumar also reacted to it. Twinkle Khanna completed Master's degree from University of London. (Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram video opens with her voice-over. At the beginning of the video, she shares a glimpse of her dissertation, titled, “MA Creative and Life Writing.” Later, she gives a tour of her university and the library.

She also wrote a heartfelt note along with the video. In the caption of the post, she talked about the challenges she faced during this educational journey. Khanna concluded her post by writing, "Age is not a division sum where we are reduced to a fraction of what we were."

Watch the video posted by Twinkle Khanna here:

Later, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram stories and reshared Khanna's post. He wrote, "Mastered it and how! So so proud of you Tina. Now the most important question is, when are you coming back home?"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's reaction below:

Akshay Kumar's cute reaction to Twinkle Khanna's video. (Instagram/@akshaykumar)

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna's video has received several likes. Many celebrities took to the comments sections of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Twinkle Khanna's video:

"Wow that's so amazing. Well done," commented Soni Razdan. Tahira Kashyap wrote,"So damn cool." Shefali Shah wrote, "Supergirl." Archana Puran Singh also congratulated Twinkle Khanna in the comments section. Several others reacted with fire and heart emojis.