Badshah performs for young cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital

Rapper Badshah recently visited kids fighting with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. He shared a video on Instagram featuring some of the highlights from the day. Since being posted, this clip has tugged at the heartstrings of many. (Also Read: Patient gifts dry fruits to doc for this heartwarming reason) Rapper Badshah enjoying with the kids at Tata Memorial Hospital. (Instagram/@badboyshah)

The video opens to show Badshah giving gifts to the little ones. As the video progresses, some children are seen performing for the rapper on his popular song Jugnu. Later, Badshah joins them on the stage and performs the song Kar Gayi Chull. He also gave a speech where he praised the courage of the young warriors.

While sharing the post, Badshah also gave a special shout out to the doctors and the hospital.

"A special shout out to the @impacctfoundation and the amazing doctors at the #TataMemorialHospital. You’re doing such an incredible job with so much compassion and love. Thank you for letting me be a part of this wonderful experience," wrote Badshah in the caption of the post.

Watch Badshah's sweet interaction with the kids below:

The post has also gathered several likes, and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Badshah's video:

Comedian Zakir Khan shared a reaction and wrote, "Bahut sara pyaar (Lots of love)." "A big heart man," wrote another Instagram user. "The most humble artist," added a third. "Love you, brother," wrote a fourth. Several others reacted with fire and heart emojis.

ImPaCCT Foundation, the Pediatric Department of Tata Memorial Hospital took to Instagram and thanked Badshah for his surprise visit.