Doctor shares ‘fun memory’ of 500 note he received from patient, his post goes viral

A doctor took to Meta’s newly launched Threads to share a post about how he found himself on the receiving end of a con by one of his patients. The incident occurred when the patient paid for a consultation using a fake ₹500 note. Surprisingly, the receptionist did not notice the deception, as such incidents are seldom anticipated. It has left an individual asking, “Should we laugh or show you sympathy!”

The image features fake ₹ 500 note that the doctor received from his patient. (Threads/@dr.mananvora)

“Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note. My receptionist didn’t end up checking it (coz frankly you don’t expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor. I refuse to believe they didn’t know about it either and just passed it along haan. Anyway, I had a good laugh and I’ve saved this note with me since it’s a fun memory, even though I have been robbed off of ₹500,” wrote Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon who is also a health content creator, on Threads. Dr Vora also shared a picture of the fake currency note with text written, “For project school use only.”

Take a look at the post here:

Check out a few reactions here:

“OMG, Gonna be careful now,” posted an individual. Another added, “They are very much inspired by the Farzi series. Now we know why all that money is getting demonetized.” “Whoever the person was, he must be a genius or you can say a brainiac,” expressed a third. To this, the original poster replied, “Gotta respect the hustle,” with a laughing emoji. A fourth shared, “Patient left a bittersweet memory.” To this, the doctor shared a humorous reply. He wrote, “As long as others don’t take inspiration.” Alongside, he added a laughing emoticon. “Oh God. That’s terrible,” remarked a fifth.

