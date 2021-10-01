Twinkle Khanna reveals what she told son Aarav when he asked why they're rich and others aren't

Writer Twinkle Khanna, who has two children with her actor-husband Akshay Kumar, has said that once, her son Aarav asked her why he is so privileged, when most others are not.

Twinkle was in conversation with Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. The chat was posted on the Tweak India YouTube on Thursday. During their talk, Twinkle said that sometimes, children who come from well-off homes have a certain amount of guilt. She asked Sudha how she ensured that her children remain grounded.

Sudha Murty said that she once took her son, Rohan, to meet some tribespeople when he was 13, and told her that many of them are perhaps brighter than him, but because he has been born into privilege, he should never take it for granted.

Twinkle agreed, "Even with my children, at least I try. One day, my son asked, ‘Why do I have all these things and those people don't?’ And I told him, ‘When you’re born with a silver spoon in your mouth, it's your responsibility to use that. Even if it's not a silver spoon, maybe it's a plastic spoon. But if you have any spoon of any sort, you use that you scoop up some porridge and give it someone who doesn't have it'."

She continued, “And I think from that day, I've also seen him looking at life differently and also realising that privilege is a platform which can be used to help other people.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna recalls giving it back to director who asked if she can 'do a Mandakini' for rain song sequence

Besides son Aarav, Twinkle and Akshay also have daughter Nitara. Twinkle doesn't share pictures of her children too often on social media.