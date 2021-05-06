Twinkle Khanna defends herself, Akshay Kumar against accusations of not doing enough during pandemic

Author Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to a criticism levelled against her and her actor husband Akshay Kumar. A retired IAS officer had asked why Twinkle was urging others to donate towards Covid-19 relief rather than making donations herself.

Former officer Surya Pratap Singh was commenting on Twinkle's call seeking donations when he wrote in Hindi, "Twinkle ji, your husband is among the richest artistes in this country. Rather than pretending to help by collecting donations, it would have been better had your family shown a little more kindness."

Responding to his tweet, Twinkle wrote that the couple has already made donations from their side. "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways.As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she wrote.

Twinkle had talked about donating the oxygen concentrators in an Instagram post recently. "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit (sic)," she had written.

She captioned the post, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings (sic)."

Last month, Akshay had tested positive for Covid-19. After his recovery, Twinkle updated her fans about his health and said, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."