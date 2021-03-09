Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna joked about being a ‘terrible mother’, as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara’s school calendar. Instead, she saved the digital calendar from the income tax department, which lists all the important tax-related deadlines, twice.

“How do you know you are a terrible mother? When you are looking for the school calendar and realise you have not saved it but have the digital calendar from the income tax department saved in two folders instead!” she wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Twinkle gave a glimpse into her work-from-home session, which was interrupted by Nitara doing ‘gymnastics’ on her bed. She quipped that schools should ‘take (the) children back’ before parents lose their sanity.

Sharing a video of Nitara jumping around on the bed, Twinkle wrote, “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?”

Earlier, in a promotional video on her platform Tweak India, Twinkle talked about her regret as a parent. When asked if she ever cries, she said that she breaks down when upset or frustrated, and does not give that much importance to physical pain. “There have been many times when my kids have complained…this is for moms and dads, not for you kids. I know that there have been many times when my kids have complained and I have ignored it. That has really been something I regret,” she said.

Twinkle also shared how she would scare her son, Aarav, into finishing all the food on his plate. “I used to tell my son when he was little that if he was not eating his food, the mutton lady would come and she would cut his fingers up, fry them and sell it at Juhu market,” she said, adding that while it was a ‘horrific story’, it served its purpose.