Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast 'wrong people' in Student of the Year, he reacts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna is among the contenders for Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London.

Twinkle Khanna's dissertation has been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. She has just completed her MA in Creative and Life Writing from the Goldsmiths. Sharing the news, Twinkle hinted that it was her who should have been the right choice to star in Karan Johar's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares about completing Master's degree, Akshay Kumar lauds her

Twinkle Khanna's post

Twinkle Khanna has done has masters in creative writing from London.

Sharing a picture of herself and a screenshot of the message she has received from the university, she wrote on Instagram, “A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in ‘Student of the Year.’”

Reactions to Twinkle's post

Reacting to her post, Student of the Year director and Twinkle's childhood friend Karan Johar wrote, “Congratulations my darling always proud of you and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year.”

Congratulating her, husband and actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Congratulations Tina (a heart and a clapping hands emoji). I also give you the exceptional distinction every year for being the best mom to our kids but this one is so special. Thank you for making us all so proud.” Actor Neena Gupta also praised her, saying, “Congratulations we are always learning.” A fan wrote, “Thank goodness your friend didn’t cast you in SOTY… the literary world would have missed out on a prolific writer!” Another said, “Well deserved. You are the real Student of the Year. I really really hope you win this.” A fan also said, “Always always always share your wins. This is something you earned. Relish it!”

Twinkle was stationed in London during her course. She occasionally shared pictures and videos from her time at the university. Her daughter Nitara had also accompanied her.

HT Entertainment Desk

twinkle khanna student of the year karan johar
