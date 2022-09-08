Twinkle Khanna remembers Akshay Kumar's late mom on her first death anniversary, calls her 'real tigress'

Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna on Thursday shared a new post, remembering her late mother-in-law, Aruna Bhatia, on her first death anniversary. Twinkle shared a picture with Aruna that also featured husband Akshay Kumar as well as her sister-in-law and her husband. She remembered Aruna as a ‘real tigress’. (Also read: Akshay Kumar remembers mother Aruna Bhatia in emotional post. Watch )

Twinkle posted a family picture with Akshay, Akshay's sister, Alka Bhatia, Alka's husband Surendra Hiranandani, as well as Aruna. In the pic, Twinkle is is seen standing next to Akshay. She wrote, “My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart.”

Reacting to the post, actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis. One of her fans commented, “She will live forever in our hearts.” Another fan wrote, “My heartfelt condolences. Om shanti.” Other fan wrote, “That's superb.. May she rest in peace..and she will, because she had such gorgeous people like you around her.. more power to you.”

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on September 8, 2021 at Hiranandani Hospital. In 2015, Akshay talked to Hindustan Times about his relationship with his mother. “The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her," the actor had said.

Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995 and quit films after a few years – her last film was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. Twinkle Khanna and actor Akshay Kumar married in 2001. The couple has two children - son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in 2012.

