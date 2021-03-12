Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna's funny vacation photos with Akshay Kumar make Sikandar Kher ask, 'Are you beating him up regularly?'
Twinkle Khanna's funny vacation photos with Akshay Kumar make Sikandar Kher ask, 'Are you beating him up regularly?'

As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.

Twinkle Khanna drew attention to the deceitful nature of social media, as she shared a hilarious ‘Instagram vs reality’ post, featuring Akshay Kumar. In the first picture, they were seen happily posing for the camera, while in the second, she could be seen smothering him. The two are currently on a beach vacation.

“Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease,” she captioned her post.

Sikandar Kher asked in the comments, “Are you beating him up regularly?” Fans, however, showered love on Akshay and Twinkle. “World's best couple❤️🔥😍@akshaykumar @twinklerkhanna,” one wrote. “Awwww so cute😍😍,” another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis.

On Thursday, Akshay shared a selfie with Twinkle and revealed that they were enjoying a holiday together. However, he did not mention the location. “Happy place = Happy face 🏝 We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Akshay revealed that when he met Twinkle, he was reeling from 14 consecutive flops. He credited her for bringing good luck into his life and said that she changed a lot of things about him, including his approach to films and sensibilities as an actor. “I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she revealed.

Also read: Somy Ali apologises to Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel Shetty yelled at her

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and completed two decades of marriage this year. They have two children -- an 18-year-old son, Aarav, and an eight-year-old daughter, Nitara.

akshay kumar twinkle khanna

