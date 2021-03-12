Somy Ali apologises to Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel Shetty yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Former actor Somy Ali has apologised to her co-stars, some of whom are Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty, for not being very good at her job. Somy had a short career in Bollywood, but worked with some of the biggest male actors of the 90s, and made headlines for her relationship with Salman.
In a new interview, she begged forgiveness from her directors as well and said that she was never interested in being an actor.
She told PeepingMoon, “I am baffled that how I did 10 films. From Salman, to Sanjay, to Saif, to Chunky, to Govinda, to Mithun da, Om Puri, I send them my heartiest apologies for dealing with me as an actor. And especially Mithun da, with whom I did four films; he was so patient with me. Suniel, I am so sorry, I was the worst dancer."
She said, “Suniel used to yell at me and said, ‘You need to go to your dance rehearsals'." She continued, "I am still baffled and I request all my directors and producers to forgive me. I had no interest in acting, I never went for dance rehearsals. Saroj (Khan) ji used to be so mad at me all the time. I was so happy to work with her, she was amazing but I had no interest in acting. I never rehearsed my dialogues.”
Also read: Marrying Salman Khan was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
Somy in a recent interview said that she came to Mumbai as a teenager, with only one goal in mind: marrying Salman. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan," she told Bombay Times. Somy called herself 'every director's nightmare' as she refused to go to rehearsals, and was 'too Americanised'.
