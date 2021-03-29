Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with daughter Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’. Watch video

Twinkle Khanna and her daughter, Nitara, are finding joy in the simple things this Holi. The actor-turned-author shared a glimpse into their celebration, which was a simple game of tic-tac-toe, but on the grass, using flowers and stones.

In the video shared by Twinkle on Instagram, Nitara could be seen boasting about her ‘spectacular’ moves, even as the game ends in a draw. “I win, you lose,” she says at the end.

“Celebrating Holi with the simple games of our childhood. The moves may or may not be ‘spectacular’, but in time to come I have a feeling this will one will be a spectacular moment hanging up on the museum walls of our memories. #spectacularmorning #HappyHoli,” Twinkle wrote in her caption.

Nitara often features in Twinkle’s social media posts. Just last week, she posted a picture with her eight-year-old daughter, along with a lengthy note on ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’.

“Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Twinkle shared a video of Nitara jumping on her bed, as she attempted to work from home. She joked that schools should ‘take these children back’. “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?” she captioned her post.

