Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna says astrologer told Rajesh Khanna she'd marry Akshay Kumar, says didn't know who he was
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna says astrologer told Rajesh Khanna she'd marry Akshay Kumar, says didn't know who he was

Twinkle Khanna, who got married to Akshay Kumar in 2001, revealed that her father Rajesh Khanna's astrologer had predicted her wedding to the actor long before she even knew Akshay. 
Twinkle Khanna revealed Rajesh Khanna's astrologer predicted her wedding to Akshay Kumar. 
Published on Dec 26, 2021 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Twinkle Khanna, in a recent chat with Jackie Shroff, revealed that her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna's astrologer has predicted that she would marry Akshay Kumar. The actor-turned-author confessed she wasn't even aware of who he was at the time. 

Akshay and Twinkle married in 2001. The couple has two children – a son named Aarav, who is currently pursuing higher studies in the UK, and a daughter named Nitara.

Interviewing Jackie for Tweak India, Twinkle asked Jackie about his father, an astrologer, when she revealed that Rajesh, too, had an astrologer who predicted her wedding. “I don't believe in (astrology) but my dad used to tell me things... He was not an astrologer, he had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him,” she recalled. 

Twinkle eventually married Akshay and many years after the wedding, Rajesh visited Twinkle's home with the astrologer and she was tempted to ask about her career. 

RELATED STORIES

“After many years (Rajesh) came with that astrologer home for coffee and I don't really ask people these things. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…” she added. 

 

Also read: Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara makes an adorable cameo in his latest Atrangi Re promo video, watch

Twinkle has written three books so far: Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She is also a columnist. Twinkle often also shares her thoughts on Instagram. 

During the same conversation, Jackie revealed that his father had predicted ‘something bad’ would happen on the day his brother died. He also said that his father had predicted he would become an actor. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
twinkle khanna akshay kumar rajesh khanna
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP